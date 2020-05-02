Showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a warm and sunny Saturday across the Tri-State with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s, but thunderstorms return to the forecast tomorrow.
Temperatures will fall through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the lower 60s by Sunday morning under increasing clouds.
Aside from the slight chance of a few spotty showers along the northern end of the Tri-State, we will most likely stay dry overnight and into early Sunday.
A cold front will work its way through our region during the day Sunday. Ahead of that front, a line of showers and storms will develop and move through the Tri-State from northwest to southeast from around midday into the afternoon.
Most of the Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms Sunday, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain will be possible.
Temperatures will likely top out around the 70° mark sometime around midday on Sunday before the storms and cold front move through.
The rain will move out Sunday evening, and the clouds will clear overnight. However, cooler air will also filter in from the north on the backside of this system, so low temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s to around 50° Sunday night.
Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s that afternoon, but another system will move in from the west and bring us another chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Monday evening and into the overnight hours.
That rain will continue into Tuesday morning but will likely taper off by around midday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to around 70° Tuesday afternoon.
Mostly sunny but cooler weather takes over Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. More rain arrives Thursday night and continues into Friday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.