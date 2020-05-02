Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
University of Kentucky to reopen campus for fall semester
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky plans to resume in-person classes on its Lexington campus for the fall semester starting in August. The school's president made the announcement in an email message to the campus community Friday. UK President Eli Capilouto outlined plans to “reinvent normal” in the age of the coronavirus at the university. He says four campus teams will develop strategies with the goal of having a final plan in place by mid-June. Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday reported 177 more coronavirus cases in Kentucky, bringing the statewide total to more than 4,870 cases. The governor reported eight more virus-related deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-VOTING
Kentucky voters to get free postage for absentee ballots
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians choosing to vote by absentee mail-in balloting in next month's primary won't have to pay for postage. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the State Board of Elections adopted the free postage at a special meeting Friday. The board also said county clerks will be able to hire temporary help to manage the election during the coronavirus pandemic. The board’s emergency regulations follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order last week that calls on áll voters to use absentee voting by mail if they can in the June 23 primary election.
FATAL SHOOTING-BLIND MOTHER
Police: Man, woman charged with killing blind mother
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities said a Kentucky man and woman have been arrested and accused of killing the woman’s blind mother. Jacob Lugmayer and Krystal A. Erbelding were charged Thursday with murder in the death of 63-year-old Kathy Erbelding. Kentucky State Police said found Kathy Erbelding in her home, fatally shot in the head and abdomen. When police arrived, Lugmayer ran into the woods and threw away his phone. He later admitted to attempting to dispose of Kathy Erbelding's body. Krystal Erbelding told police she used her mother's money to purchase the gun for the shooting. It’s unclear whether Krystal Erbelding or Lugmayer had attorneys.
COLD CASE SLAYING
Kentucky State Police seek public's help in cold case
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in an effort to solve a 30-year-old slaying. Police say the body of 29-year-old Sharon Elaine Charles Long was found strangled on March 30, 1990 near the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Grant County. Police said she was last seen by her husband the previous evening at a truck stop in Boone County about 30 miles north of where she was found. Police said on Thursday that the investigation is active and that anyone with information should contact detectives.
APPEALS JUDGE
Newest member of Kentucky Court of Appeals being sworn in
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The newest member of the Kentucky Court of Appeals will be sworn in by video link with the event available online for the public to watch. J. Christopher McNeill was appointed last week to serve from the westernmost district of 24 counties. McNeill succeeds Justice Christopher Shea Nickell, who was elected to the state Supreme Court in November. The Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release that the swearing-in can be seen on the Kentucky Court of Justice YouTube site.
AMISH CHILDREN KILLED-BUGGY ACCIDENT
Police: 4 Amish children killed, 1 missing in buggy accident
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say four children died, and one is missing, after a horse and buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away while trying to cross a low-water bridge over a flooded creek. Kentucky State Police say all six people were swept away when the buggy overturned in the muddy brown water in Bath County. Police say the adult in the buggy was able to reach the bank of the stream and call for help. Four bodies were found Wednesday and personnel from multiple agencies are still searching for the last missing child.