Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One of the nation’s biggest steelmakers expects to lay off roughly 2,700 employees as the demand for iron and steel drops during the coronavirus pandemic. Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel announced its plans Thursday. That's the same day it reported a first-quarter loss of $391 million. The company had about 27,500 employees as of last year. It did not say where the layoffs would be but said it will also temporarily idle two blast facilities. They are in Gary, Indiana, and outside Pittsburgh. The firm has now idled seven out of its 10 blast furnaces in the U.S.