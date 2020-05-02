'It warms your heart’: Teacher Locker hands out school supplies to EVSC students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Teacher Locker doing its part to help local students with virtual learning.
For the fourth time this month, the organization held a school supply giveaway on Saturday. Tekoppel Elementary School hosted the event this weekend.
Several teachers and faculty gathered in the school parking lot to welcome students and parents, as they passed out notebooks, pencils, crayons and pencil pouches.
“We’re getting to the end of that school year where they need some more paper, pencils and crayons, so we’re just really happy Teacher Locker could be here and take care of us,” Tekoppel Elementary School Principal Robert White said. “It’s very exciting to see our students sitting in the back seat waving - it warms your heart.”
After all four giveaways, Jeffrey Berger with Teacher Locker estimates that the organization gave away close to 2,000 packets.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.