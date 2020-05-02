How Indiana’s reopening will affect summer recreation

By Bethany Miller | May 1, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 11:10 PM

INDIANA (WFIE) - Beginning on May 4, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan will begin Stage 2 of reopening Indiana.

When it comes to outdoor and indoor recreation, Stage 2 makes no changes to the current state shutdown requirements.

On May 24, that’s when Hoosiers will begin to notice significant changes.

STAGE 3 starting May 24:

  • Gyms and fitness centers may reopen with restrictions
    • Class sizes and equipment must be spaced to accommodate social distancing
    • Equipment must be cleaned after each use
    • Employees are required to wear face coverings
  • Playgrounds, tennis/basketball courts & similar facilities may reopen
    • With social distancing guidelines in place
  • Community pools may reopen
    • In accordance with CDC guidelines

STAGE 4 starting June 14:

  • Gyms and fitness centers remain open under restrictions
  • Playgrounds, tennis/basketball courts, etc. remain open following social distancing guidelines
  • Recreational sports leagues and tournament may resume

STAGE 5 starting July 4:

  • Restrictions are lifted at gyms and fitness centers
  • Sports events may resume at large facilities
    • Social distancing guidelines in place
    • Employees screened daily (face coverings optional)

