Green River District reports 33 new positive cases of COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reports 33 new positive cases of COVID-19.
The health department says there are 25 new positive cases in Daviess, five in Ohio, one in Union, Webster and Henderson.
They say 21 people are currently hospitalized in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 193 (46%).
The Green River District Health Department is offering a drive-thru COVID-19 testing Tuesday, May 5 through Thursday, May 7. They say all of the available testing times have been filled.
The testing site will be at the Owensboro Community and Technical College. Officials say pre-registration is required to be tested.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky.
- Daviess Co. - 222 cases, 4 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 72 cases, 1 death
- Ohio Co. - 67 cases
- Webster Co. - 27 cases
- McLean Co. -17 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 8 cases
- Hancock Co. 6 cases
Hopkins and Muhlenberg County reported new numbers Friday.
- Hopkins Co. - 206 cases, 22 deaths
- Muhlenberg Co. - 124 cases, 4 deaths
