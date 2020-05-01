WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily COVID-19 update

WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily COVID-19 update
IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily update. (Source: WFIE)
May 1, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 2:32 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to give his daily coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m. CST on Friday.

[Illinois Coronavirus Website]

You can watch the live press conference here.

On Thursday, state officials addressed the topic of COVID-19 testing off the top of their press briefing. Gov. Pritzker said the key to reopening the economy was allowing for quick case identification and immediate isolation.

Meanwhile, Illinois’s modified stay-at-home order is slated to go into effect on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.