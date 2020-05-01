GRDHD reports 21 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting that 21 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those new cases include nine more in Daviess County, four more in Henderson County, three more in McLean County, four more in Ohio County, and one more case in Webster County.
Green River District health officials say of the 386 confirmed cases in the district, 181 people have recovered.
During their Friday update, Hopkins County leaders announced one more person has tested positive for COVID-19. They report no new deaths.
Leaders say 107 people have recovered, and there are 77 active cases in Hopkins County.
You can watch the Hopkins County press conference in the video below.
Here are the number from our Kentucky counties.
- Hopkins Co. - 206 cases, 22 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 197 cases, 4 deaths
- Muhlenberg Co. - 123 cases, 4 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 71 cases, 1 death
- Ohio Co. - 62 cases
- Webster Co. - 26 cases
- McLean Co. -17 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 7 cases
- Hancock Co. 6 cases
