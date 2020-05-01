Warrick Co. Coroner confirms new COVID-19 death at Signature Healthcare of Newburgh

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 815 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state total to 18,630 cases.
The state health department says 55 more have died of COVID-19. 1,062 Hoosier have now died due to the virus
Locally, Vanderburgh County Health Department is reporting that 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Warrick County’s coronavirus website says another person has tested positive.
Coroner Sarah Seaton confirms that a 66-year-old nurse at Signature Healthcare of Newburgh has died from complications with COVID-19. This is the 13th confirmed coronavirus-related death reported at the facility.
Pike County Health Department announced its second case Friday.
Here are the numbers from our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 143 cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 96 cases, 17 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 23 cases
- Posey Co. - 12 cases
- Perry Co. - 15 cases
- Gibson Co. - 7 cases
- Spencer Co. - 5 cases
- Pike Co. - 2 cases
