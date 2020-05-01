Vanderburgh Co. Health Department reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases

May 1, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 11:26 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 815 more Hoosier have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state total to 18,630 cases.

The state health department says 55 more have died of COVID-19. 1,062 Hoosier have now died due to the virus

[Indiana Coronavirus Website]

Locally, Vanderburgh County Health Department is reporting that 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Warrick County’s coronavirus website says another person has tested positive. They report no new deaths.

Here are the numbers from our Indiana counties.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 143 cases, 1 death
  • Warrick Co. - 96 cases, 16 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 23 cases
  • Posey Co. - 12 cases
  • Perry Co. - 15 cases
  • Gibson Co. - 7 cases
  • Spencer Co. - 5 cases
  • Pike Co. - 1 case

