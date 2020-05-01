'This is a real threat’: KY Gov. Beshear stresses negative COVID-19 impact on state finances

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky's state budget is experiencing a significant shortfall because of COVID-19.
14 News got a copy of the quarterly report showing just how much the general fund and road funds could shrink.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky, like every other state, is calling on the federal government and U.S. Congress for support. Early estimates are showing the shortfall could climb close to $500 million.
“This is a real threat,” Gov. Beshear said. “Not just to where we are right now, but it’s a real threat to helping us rebuild.”
With only two months left in this fiscal year, COVID-19 appears to not only be impacting families, but state finances too. Kentucky state leaders project FY 2020′s revenue shortfall for the general fund ranges from $319 million to $496 million.
“It’s education, it’s public safety, it’s so many important programs that are absolutely critical,” Gov. Beshear explained.
As for the road fund, it’s predicted to range from $116 million to $195 million.
“And it suggests that next year is going to be very difficult,” Gov. Beshear added.
The Governor says without federal assistance, the country’s recession will be longer, and unemployment will be greater.
So he says all 50 U.S. governors are pressing the federal government to include direct budget assistance to state and local governments facing similar situations.
“Remember, this type of assistance was done in the great recession,” Gov. Beshear stated. “What we’re facing right now is a worldwide health pandemic that comes with another great recession. They did it then, they need to do it now.”
Beshear added an official estimate will be calculated in the coming weeks and appropriate actions are expected to follow.
Meanwhile, Beshear says he has spoken with Sen. Mitch McConnell about this issue and hopes he can make sure relief is provided.
