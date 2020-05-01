Sunny Saturday, showers Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clear skies for Friday with temps in the lower 70s. A few clouds will move in this evening, but the Starlink satellites should be visible in the southwest for almost 6 minutes around 9:20 p.m. CDT. Mostly sunny and pleasant on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. Clouds return Saturday night and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely early Sunday with a high of 72. Monday will be dry, but more showers and storms appear Tuesday and Wednesday next week.