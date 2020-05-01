IN stay-at-home order to expire Fri. night; Gov. Holcomb expected to give update during daily briefing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is the last day for Indiana’s stay-at-home order.
Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to have an update on safety measures during his daily briefing at 1:30 p.m.
It’s unknown if the Governor will choose to extend the current order or begin reopening under new guidelines.
That stay-at-home order is set to expire at 11:59 Friday night.
Regardless of Governor Holcomb’s decision, those in Marion County have their own plan.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine of the Marion County Public Health Department made an announcement that the county is extending their stay-at-home restrictions.
Officials made the call to continue with the local order until May 15.
According to Dr. Caine, Marion County is still registering at least 100 new COVID-19 cases a day.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.