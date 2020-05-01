Specialty Foods Group temporarily suspending manufacturing operations

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The meat processing plant, Specialty Foods Group, based in Owensboro, has announced that they are temporarily suspending manufacturing operations in an effort to protect its team members and their families.
According to the group’s website, Specialty Foods Group (SFG) has 22 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
They say they have implemented CDC-recommended changes, including significant measures to maximize social distancing, adding physical barriers, providing masks, and increasing their cleaning and sanitization. They say they also check employees’ temperatures at the start of each work shift.
During the suspension, officials say SFG will continue to follow the CDC guidelines and increase the sanitization of the plant.
They say SFG will continue to work with the Green River District Health Department as well as consult with the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
SFG officials say they plan to restart manufacturing operations as soon as possible, especially in light of the President’s recent executive order.
They say the closure is expected to start on Sunday, May 3 and they plan to resume operations on May 11.
