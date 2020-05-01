Read Evansville joins Feed Evansville to provide books for students over summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Read Evansville is joining with Feed Evansville to distribute books to families throughout the city.
They say that research shows that students can experience learning loss over the summer, and during a pandemic, they say that learning loss could be even greater this summer.
That’s why a group of volunteers, educators, businesses and youth-serving agencies have come together to establish Read Evansville. The project aims to provide books for EVSC students to read over the summer.
Volunteers will include books in the food baskets that Feed Evansville has already been handing out. Project leaders say each of the books will have a signed message of encouragement. They say the books will also include a simple reading tip for parents tucked inside every book.
According to a press release, Read Evansville hopes to distribute 1,000 books a week over the summer to students of all ages and reading levels.
This project is a collaborative effort with partners including Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, the YMCA, the Dream Center, the Children’s Museum of Evansville and the YMCA.
Other partners include EVSC, the EVSC Foundation, Junior League of Evansville, the Carver Community Organization, Young and Established, the Boys and Girls Club, and Barnes and Noble.
Read Evansville is currently fundraising to cover the cost of the books. Starting on Saturday, the group will hold an online Barnes and Noble book fair. Proceeds from the sale of books will go to the Read Evansville project.
If you’re interested in supporting the effort, you can purchase books through the bookfair, or you can make a contribution online through the EVSC Foundation.
