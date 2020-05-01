Owensboro Health officials discuss COVID-19 impact among children

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reported on Thursday that a 7-month-old and three other children under the age of 11 have tested positive for COVID-19.
Owensboro Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francis DuFrayne, told 14 News that none of those children have been admitted to the hospital and they are being monitored at home.
According to Dr. DuFrayne, this may be the norm when you look across the country. As more people get tested, the doctor says he believes people will be surprised at how many kids actually have or have had the virus.
Dr. DuFrayne says there’s not much of a difference between a child having COVID-19 versus an adult.
“I think the message really is it’s really mild in children and the vast majority of children do really well, but no - there’s really no difference," Dr. DuFrayne said. “It’s almost like a child having the flu. It’s exactly like an adult having the flu."
The chief medical officer says as the hospital begins to resume surgeries, employees will be testing every person that enters the building because so many people, especially children, are asymptomatic.
