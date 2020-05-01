Owensboro COVID-19 testing site wraps up, will start again Tues.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - COVID-19 testing has wrapped up at the Owensboro site. Organizers were able to do it through a partnership between the state and Kroger.
All testing times were reserved before the first test was even performed this week.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says Thursday was the busiest so far with 343 people tested.
He says they’ve tested 934 people since Tuesday.
We learned that testing will pick back up in Owensboro next week from Tuesday through Thursday, and once again, all testing times have been reserved.
After next week, the Green River District Health Department will take over the testing site.
