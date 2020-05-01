Local communities receive grants from Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Eight local towns and counties will benefit from grant money provided by the State of Indiana.
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch announced funding for local businesses to help retain jobs during the pandemic.
These funds will allow businesses to continue to pay employees, regardless of how their operations have been impacted.
As part of the $8 million in funding, Oakland City will receive $100,000, Poseyville will receive $150,000, Daviess County will receive $160,000, and Newburgh will receive $200,000.
Princeton, Vincennes, Knox and Warrick County will each receive $250,000.
