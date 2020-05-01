Local businesses prep for reopening after Gov. Holcomb’s announcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Businesses all over Indiana are preparing to reopen after Gov. Eric Holcomb gave them dates on when they could start serving customers again.
The news of reopening was just what the owners at Kipplee’s needed to hear after having their dining room closed for almost one month.
”Employees are looking to us for answers, so its good that we finally have some answers so we can form those thorough plans and every detail“ Kipplee’s owner Matt Klees said
Starting May 4, all non-essential retailers will be opening their doors at 50% capacity, while also keeping social distancing in mind.
“We always have something by the door, some wipes, and everything so they can open the door with a wipe and throw it away,” Kelley Borman, owner of Schön Boutique said. "We’re going to take every precaution that’s necessary.“
Restaurants will have to keep their bar areas closed, but will be able to have customers dine in at 50% capacity.
Personal services, like hair salons, tattoo parlors and nail salons will be opening by appointment only. Business owners are now looking to their distributors to make sure they have everything they need for opening day.
“Now that we know what we are predicting for next week, and the week after, we’ll up our orders for customers," Kipplee’s owner Kacey Klees said. “We’ll meet with our employees to kind of go over our guidelines of how we expect the cleanliness, sanitation.”
The Governor is also putting into place a program to help Indiana-based businesses get their hands on Personal Protective Equipment. This is because if COVID-19 cases begin to rise at any time, the progress of reopening may be paused.
