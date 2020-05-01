Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
New Indiana coronavirus order won't ban tighter local rules
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor says any easing of Indiana’s statewide stay-at-home order won’t limit the authority of city or county officials from imposing tighter restrictions in their attempts to slow the coronavirus that has killed at least 1,000 people across the state. Gov. Eric Holcomb is poised to announce on Friday modifications to the business and travel restrictions that have been in place since March 25. Indianapolis officials, however, extended the city’s stay-at-home order on Thursday by two weeks through May 15, saying the state’s largest city was still experiencing too many COVID-19 cases to safely relax restrictions.
This time, Pence wears mask as he tours Indiana plant
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has donned a face covering while touring a General Motors/Ventec ventilator production facility in Indiana. He had come under fire Tuesday for failing to wear one at the Mayo Clinic. Pence on Thursday toured the General Motors facility in Kokomo, which has already manufactured hundreds of the units. The visit came hours after Pence’s wife, second lady Karen Pence, defended her husband’s decision to not wear a mask at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. She told Fox News Channel that he had been unaware of Mayo's coronavirus mask policy until after he left, although the Mayo Clinic said differently in a since-deleted tweet.
Indianapolis man charged in fatal shooting of postal worker
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal charges have been filed against an Indianapolis man accused of murdering a postal worker after his mail delivery had been suspended because of an aggressive dog at his home. Tony Cushingberry-Mays, 21, was arrested Tuesday night in the deadly shooting of a U.S. Postal Service employee Angela Summers. Cushingberry-Mays said he approached Summers, asked for the mail and did not receive a response. After trying to ignore his persistence, she turned around and pepper sprayed him. He then pulled his handgun and fired one shot. According to court documents, he did not mean to kill Summers. He just wanted to scare her.
Former southern Indiana police chief faces misconduct charge
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (AP) — A former southern Indiana police chief has been charged with official misconduct for allegedly diverting more than $8,000 in auto tow-in fees that were not deposited with his town’s clerk-treasurer,. State police say that misdemeanor charges of conversion and failure to deposit public funds also were filed Thursday against former Georgetown Police Chief Dennis Kunkel. Town attorney Kristi Fox said in a statement that the town board placed Kunkel on paid administrative leave Sept. 11 and asked for the state investigation after receiving allegations and evidence of financial misconduct. The statement said Kunkel resigned last Friday.
Socked by virus, comic book industry tries to draw next page
The comic book shop has long been a wall-to-wall repository for tales of world-threatening cataclysms and doomsday dystopias but it has never before been drawn into a fight for survival like the coronavirus pandemic. The crisis has been felt across retailers but it poses a particular threat to comic book shops, a beloved pop-culture institution that has, through pluck and passion, held on through digital upheaval while remaining stubbornly resistant to corporate ownership. Even as the pandemic era increasingly takes on the appearance of a comic — desolate urban centers, mask wearers everywhere — the ink-and-paper industry is at a standstill that some believe jeopardizes its future.
Air Guard flyovers in central Indiana potponed to Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A series of flyovers by the Indiana Air National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing in several central Indiana cities has been postponed to Saturday due to weather and expanded. The flyovers by four A-10 Thunderbolts are intended to salute hospitals and to lift morale during the coronavirus outbreak. The flyovers now are scheduled for downtown Terre Haute at 11:35 a.m., the Johnson Armory near Franklin at 11:50, then, minutes later, Community Hospital East, St. Vincent Hospital in Carmel, the VA Hospital and University Hospital in downtown Indianapolis, the Lawrence Armory, downtown Anderson at 12:05 p.m., then downtown Muncie, and the Marion VA hospital.
Indiana trooper fatally shoots man during traffic stop
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana State Police trooper fatally shot a southern Indiana man early Wednesday during an exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop. State police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls says 27-year-old Malcolm Xavier Ray Williams of Clarksville,died at an area hospital after being shot just before 1 a.m. in Jeffersonville. Williams had been a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for having no taillights on. Huls says while the trooper talked to Williams, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at the trooper, who returned fire. It wasn’t clear what led Williams to shoot. The trooper hasn’t been identified.