Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal charges have been filed against an Indianapolis man accused of murdering a postal worker after his mail delivery had been suspended because of an aggressive dog at his home. Tony Cushingberry-Mays, 21, was arrested Tuesday night in the deadly shooting of a U.S. Postal Service employee Angela Summers. Cushingberry-Mays said he approached Summers, asked for the mail and did not receive a response. After trying to ignore his persistence, she turned around and pepper sprayed him. He then pulled his handgun and fired one shot. According to court documents, he did not mean to kill Summers. He just wanted to scare her.