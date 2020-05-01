Johnson Plastics and Supplies prospering during COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local business that’s prospering during the COVID-19 pandemic is Johnson Plastics and Supply in Evansville.
The plastic fabrication company has been busy making partitions for restaurants, stores and gas stations, while also making face shields for companies like Toyota.
Richie Johnson started Johnson Plastics back in 1994, and says he’s never seen anything like this and they’ve probably sold more sheet plastic in the last month than in the past 20 years. Now, as the state is ready to reopen, they’re getting a lot of phone calls.
“The sneeze guards, or barrier guards, whatever that may be, are extremely important to a lot of facilities that want to open up,” Johnson said. “So that’s what we’ve been getting the majority of our phone calls for. We started trying to figure out a way for them to come back at 80% or 90% instead of 50%. The last couple of months - it’s changed the way we do business.”
Johnson says they’ve also been making a lot of signs for businesses to use for social distancing policies.
