Islamic Society of Evansville handing out masks, food to those in need

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Islamic Society of Evansville is doing their part to help the community.
They plan to give out masks and free food to help those in need.
According to their Facebook page, the group says that they’re encouraging others to wear masks during this time.
Although they say they have a limited supply of homemade masks to give out, they still want to do their part.
That’s happening from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at their location in Newburgh.
