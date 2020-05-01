Flourish Plant-Based Eatery gets boost from Good Samaritans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on small businesses, including a brand new one on Evansville’s west side.
Flourish Plant-Based Eatery was set to open its doors right when the coronavirus was tightening its grip.
As a result, they didn’t even get to have a grand opening. They were limited to just deliveries and curbside pickups.
However, on Thursday night, a local “Food Mafia,” as they like to be called, banded together to give this restaurant a financial boost.
The owners say they served about 75 customers, and they plan on having a soft and grand opening very soon.
“Joe Cadotchful reached out to me and said, ‘I’d love to help these people,’ and we were trying to find a way, so I said, ‘Let’s just get some people together.’ His wife created a group called Food Mafia. We’ll grab our food and go out in the parking lot and help them as much as we can,” said Dave Clark, a member of the Food Mafia.
“We were just overwhelmed that someone would want to help us out like that,” said Nick and Brandie Scott, co-owners of Flourish. “We’re just thankful. We’re very gracious for that idea for them to come out here.”
