Evansville Thunderbolts release SPHL Protected Player List

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Evansville Thunderbolts head coach Jeff Bes announced the team's protected players list for the 2020-21 season. These are players that can't be signed by any other team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. It is headed by MVP and Rookie of the Year forward Austin Plevy and alternate captain forward Derek Sutliffe.
Evansville Thunderbolts Protected Players List
Name Position
Austin Plevy Forward
Derek Sutliffe Forward
Seth Swenson Forward
Matthew Barnaby Forward
Noah Corson Forward
Demico Hannoun Forward
Hayden Hulton Forward
Zane Jones Forward
Connor Sanvido Forward
Brett Radford Forward
Braden Hellems Defenseman
Tanner Butler Defenseman
Brian Billett Goaltender
Season and half-season tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased by calling 812-422-BOLT or online at evansvillethunderbolts.com.
Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.