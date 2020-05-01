Evansville Thunderbolts release SPHL Protected Player List

By Bethany Miller | May 1, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 2:36 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Evansville Thunderbolts head coach Jeff Bes announced the team's protected players list for the 2020-21 season. These are players that can't be signed by any other team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. It is headed by MVP and Rookie of the Year forward Austin Plevy and alternate captain forward Derek Sutliffe.

Evansville Thunderbolts Protected Players List

Name Position

Austin Plevy Forward

Derek Sutliffe Forward

Seth Swenson Forward

Matthew Barnaby Forward

Noah Corson Forward

Demico Hannoun Forward

Hayden Hulton Forward

Zane Jones Forward

Connor Sanvido Forward

Brett Radford Forward

Braden Hellems Defenseman

Tanner Butler Defenseman

Brian Billett Goaltender

