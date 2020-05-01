Eastland Mall hosting drive-thru food drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Eastland Mall is collecting food donations Friday, and they need your help.
They’re hosting a drive-thru food drive in the main parking lot off Green River Road.
Members of the Indiana National Guard will be there to accept those donations as you drive-thru.
They want you to put all your food donations in cardboard boxes, so they can pick up those donations quickly without any person to person contact.
Tri-State Food Banks says the things they need most are canned vegetables, dry pasta, pasta sauce, canned soup, peanut butter and canned meat.
That food collection is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
