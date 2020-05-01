Doctor responds to Indiana stay-at-home order being lifted

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville doctor is reacting to the news about Indiana’s stay-at-home order being lifted over the new few weeks.
Dr. David Schultz at Evansville Primary Care said some concerns still exist with the order being lifted, such as the potential for a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Schultz said this should only make us more vigilant and more mindful about coronavirus.
Even though the stay-at-home order will soon be lifted, Dr. Schultz recommends that people still try not to go out if they don’t have to, as well as stay home as much as possible.
He also says right now is an important time to continue washing your hands.
Dr. Schultz also said even though the order was extended, doctors’ offices still need to continue to take precautions like wearing Personal Protection Equipment.
