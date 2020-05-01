Community honors Memorial HS administrator who recently passed away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a celebration of life for a local school administrator.
Dozens of students, teachers and faculty at Memorial High School gathered to honor Assistant Principal Lisa Popham on Friday.
Popham died earlier this week.
Those supporters lined Lincoln Avenue and the front driveway of the school and watched as the hearse carrying Popham drove by.
“If you talk to anyone in the memorial community, you’ll hear how amazing she was and how kind and loving she was to everyone,” Lily Koch said. “She always had a smile on her face. I’m just proud of everyone who was able to come out and show their support.”
School officials say Popham was an integral part of the community.
They say she spent 23 years at the Memorial High School.
