Churches start creating plans to welcome people back for in-person services

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Gov. Holcomb announced on Friday that churches can resume in-person services starting May 8, with some restrictions.
Phil Heller, who’s the lead pastor at Crossroads Christian Church, says they have been waiting on the news from the Governor to go ahead with plans, so now they will start looking at dates and times to welcome people back in their doors.
Pastor Heller says they are going to follow all of the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local health officials, to come up with a safe plan.
“We’ll be working on a game plan that’ll allow people to begin gathering in groups," Heller said. “Whether that be at church or at home. Just to begin experiencing community. We’ve been kind of waiting on the Governor’s recommendations on how fast and how careful to move. And we also don’t want to miss some of the things that this time has taught us. Some really way to grow in our faith individually, but also some ways we can engage in what God wants the church to be.”
He says the capacity will help them make benchmarks to figure out how to safely phase their church family back in
Other places of worship, like One Life Church, says they will be coming up with a plan to allow a certain number of people inside for services while having people wear masks and continue to social distance.
The Catholic Diocese of Evansville is also working on a reopening plan.
Virtual services will likely continue until all phases are played out.
