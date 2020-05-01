C-130s to do flyover in Owensboro to pay tribute to those working on frontline

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There will be a salute in the sky over Owensboro Friday.
Two C-130s will pass over both the Owensboro Community and Technical College, and Owensboro Health Friday afternoon, first passing the college around 4:06 p.m., then the hospital at 4:08 p.m.
It’s their way of paying tribute to those working on the frontlines.
Earlier this week, the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds flew over New York as part of the Operation American Resolve demonstrations.
