Boys and Girls Club of Evansville surprises families with free food and toys

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville has been shut down the last six weeks because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the group provided a fun surprise for some of its member families.
Staff members used the texting app Remind to put together a contest where the first 100 families who replied received free lunch from Buffalo Wild Wings, as well as Legos and STEM kits for the children.
Staff went door-to-door to deliver the food and fun during lunchtime on Friday.
“It was awesome, we didn’t know we’d be picked,” Jamie Babbs said. “We replied to the text because we follow them on their page. We do appreciate the Boys and Girls Club for donating the food and fun. Kids will appreciate it greatly.”
“This has been a great way for us to get to see our kids,” Shanna Groeninger, Resource Development Director at the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville said. “We miss them dearly. We are doing virtual programming, but there’s no better way than to get to see our kids in person.”
Buffalo Wild Wings donated all the food and the toys foundation donated the STEM kits.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.