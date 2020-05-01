Boys & Girls Club of Evansville to deliver lunch to 100 members

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Staff with the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville will be delivering lunch to 100 club members on Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club officials say it has been six weeks since they were forced to suspend normal programming and had to expand its services virtually. They say as a result of this club staff came up with a contest to connect with families.
By using the REMIND texting app, members were asked to respond back immediately, saying the first 100 members would receive free lunches delivered by the Club.
The Club says as a surprise, Legos and Stem kits will also be included with the lunch delivery.
Both Evansville Buffalo Wild Wings locations are providing boxed lunches, including boneless wings, dipping sauce and fries.
While the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville continues to practice social distancing, they say virtual programming is available on the club’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.