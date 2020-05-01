Big Warm-up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brighter and less breezy today with high temps in the lower 70’s. Sunny through the day with a light northwest wind. Tonight, mostly cloudy with low temps in the lower to mid-50’s.
Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer with temps climbing to 80-degrees. Mostly cloudy Sunday with high temps in the mid-70’s. Showers and a few thunderstorms likely during the afternoon through Sunday night. The severe thunderstorm threat is low. However, projected rainfall 1-2 inches which could prompt minor flooding.
