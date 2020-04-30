Hopkins Co. leaders announce 1 new COVID-19 death, 3 new cases

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - During their Thursday update, Hopkins County leaders announced three more people have tested positive for COVID-19. They also say another person has died.
Hopkins County now has a total of 205 cases and 22 COVID-19 related deaths.
They also say 81 people have recovered.
You can watch that press conference below.
The Green River District Health Department is reporting another death and 25 additional COVID-19 cases district-wide.
The death was from Daviess County.
Daviess County also has five more cases, Henderson County has two more, McLean County also has two more, Ohio County has 15 more and Webster County has one more case.
They say the district-wide total of confirmed positive cases in 365. Health officials say 173 people have recovered.
Here are the numbers for our Kentucky counties.
- Hopkins Co. - 205 cases, 22 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 188 cases, 4 deaths
- Muhlenberg Co. 120 cases, 4 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 67 cases, 1 death
- Ohio Co. - 58 cases
- Webster Co. - 25 cases
- McLean Co. - 14 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 7 cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases
