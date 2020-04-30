Tri-State hero returns home after assisting relief efforts in NY

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State hero comes home after helping with relief efforts in New York during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Hartford Fire Department welcomed Jordan Turner back after spending 31 days of working emergency response in New York.
Turner says he volunteered to go help with 911 calls during the pandemic.
He says the the biggest difference there was the volume of cases going up, while the Tri-State’s numbers seem to be going down.
During Turner’s first night in New York, he said there were 7,800 calls to 911, as well as 600 calls at one time waiting for an ambulance.
Turner says one of the biggest takeaway was seeing that wearing the mask actually helps.
“That was the best feeling to me when I first got there," Turner said. “There were so many people sick and then it gradually got better. You seen the number of cardiac arrests, there was a high number of cardiac arrests and then you see it go down. The guys that were (New York City Fire Department) were thankful. All of the citizens were thankful and appreciative that we were there. Everyone was welcoming. People fixed us food. People left notes on our trucks. So overall, it was a good experience. I would do it again."
Turner says although he would go back to help again, he’s excited to see his family once his coronavirus test results come back.
After working 18 hours per day for 31 days with only one day off, Turner says it was all worth it.
