Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Tyson Foods in Robards will temporarily halt production to put more safety measures into place.
This comes as President Trump signed an executive order to keep all meat processing plants across the country open.
Kentucky State leaders say there are at least 76 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 at that plant.
Tyson officials say they have safety measures in place in their plants across the country. They say employees wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and are taking temperatures before workers come inside.
Tyson will deep clean the facility through Sunday before employees return Monday.
The company also announced that they are doubling their bonuses for employees.
Tyson is offering $120 million in “thank you bonuses” for 116,000 U.S. frontline workers and truckers.
