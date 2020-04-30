Tempur Sealy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) _ Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $59.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.34 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.
The mattress maker posted revenue of $822.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $808.5 million.
Tempur Sealy shares have declined 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 9% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPX