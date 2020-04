EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds continued to move out through the day on Thursday. Clear skies will let temps slip into the lower 40s by Friday morning. Sunny and pleasant on Friday with a high of 72. Sunny and warmer on Saturday with highs near 80. Showers and thunderstorms return on Sunday, but temps will remain in the lower 70s. Another cooling trend next week with rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.