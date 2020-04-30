Owensboro Schools announce tentative dates for in-person graduation ceremonies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put a damper on high school graduations this May, but schools across the Tri-State are coming up with ideas to honor their seniors.
On Thursday, Owensboro Public Schools announced tentative “save the dates” to hold commencement ceremonies for its three high schools: Owensboro High School, Emerson Academy and Owensboro Innovation Academy.
OPS officials are looking at dates in late July and early August to hold these in-person graduations.
At this point, school officials say they do not know what these events might look like, but they are ready to follow whatever procedures that health officials have in place.
“When we reached out to the students, we spoke to the senior class presidents from all the high schools, as well as hearing from others in surveys, they really wanted to have that in-person graduation,” Owensboro Public Schools Public Information Officer Jared Revlett said. “And not only for the graduation itself, but also a chance to say goodbye to all their friends, their teachers and go out on a high note.”
In addition, OPS is putting together a slideshow that will feature each graduate of the class of 2020.
The graduation slideshow will be up on the school district’s YouTube page by May 25.
