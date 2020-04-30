Owensboro doctor facing federal false claims allegations

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro doctor is facing federal allegations for executing an elaborate and extensive scheme to maximize profits at the expense of both patients and Medicare, according to the United State’s Attorney’s Office.
The US Attorney’s Office says Dr. Kishor Vora knowingly and willfully accepted illegal kickbacks from a laboratory, National Molecular Testing Corporation, in exchange for sending Medicare-reimbursed orders for testing.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the complaint alleges that Dr. Vora also ordered and submitted medically unnecessary and unreasonable tests to the laboratory in exchange for those illegal kickbacks.
According to the US Attorney’s Office, from at least May 1, 2012, to March 31, 2013, Dr. Vora and Owensboro Medical Practice PLLC and the Owensboro Heart and Vascular knowingly caused the submission of more than $3 million in false claims to Medicare.
The US Attorney’s Office says if found liable for violations of the False Claims Act, the defendants would be responsible for three times the damages to government healthcare programs and civil penalties.
