Oakland City man accused of causing wreck while under influence of meth

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Oakland City man is accused of causing a wreck while under the influence of meth.
Indiana State Police say it happened on State Road 57 north of State Road 64 near Diplomat Motel around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Troopers say a trailer was not attached correctly to 47-year-old Jarrod Bruce’s truck.
State police say it came loose and hit a Petersburgh woman’s SUV, causing the SUV to flip. They say she was okay.
Troopers say they found a smoking device and baggies of meth in Bruce’s truck.
He’s booked into the Gibson County Jail on driving under the influence and possession charges.
