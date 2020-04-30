Oakland City man accused of causing wreck while under influence of meth

April 30, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 6:12 AM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Oakland City man is accused of causing a wreck while under the influence of meth.

Indiana State Police say it happened on State Road 57 north of State Road 64 near Diplomat Motel around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say a trailer was not attached correctly to 47-year-old Jarrod Bruce’s truck.

Jarrod Bruce. (Source: Indiana State Police)

State police say it came loose and hit a Petersburgh woman’s SUV, causing the SUV to flip. They say she was okay.

Troopers say they found a smoking device and baggies of meth in Bruce’s truck.

He’s booked into the Gibson County Jail on driving under the influence and possession charges.

