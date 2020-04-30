New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 669 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 17,835 cases.
State health officials say 43 more people died. 1,007 Indiana residents have now died from the virus.
Locally, Vanderburgh County Health Department is reporting that four more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total case number to 132.
According to Warrick County Coronavirus website, another person has tested positive. They have no new deaths.
Dubois County Health Department is also reporting another COVID case, bringing its total to 23 cases county-wide.
Here are the numbers from our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 132 cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 96 cases, 16 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 23 cases
- Perry Co. - 15 cases
- Posey Co. - 11 cases
- Gibson Co. - 7 cases
- Spencer Co. - 5 cases
- Pike Co. - 1 case
