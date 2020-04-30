Men’s Soccer signs 10 for fall

“I would like to thank Coach Tarver and Coach Hurley for their tireless work on our incoming class,” said Aces’ head men’s soccer coach Marshall Ray. “Both played integral roles in assembling this class. We had a young roster last season and gained valuable experiences that will bode well for this group as we move into the 2020 season. Our staff is excited about the incoming players and what they will add to what promises to be an already strong core. This class will have an impact on the field as well as in the classroom. We want student-athletes who are as interested in being students as they are in being soccer players. This class truly represents those values and we are excited to get going with them as a part of our group.”