Men’s Soccer signs 10 for fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Looking ahead to the start of the 2020 campaign, University of Evansville head men's soccer coach Marshall Ray has announced the signing of 10 student-athletes.The class features an even mix of stateside and international student-athletes with the international players representing France, Iceland, and Spain. Of the 10 incoming student-athletes, four enter the fold with collegiate playing experience.
“I would like to thank Coach Tarver and Coach Hurley for their tireless work on our incoming class,” said Aces’ head men’s soccer coach Marshall Ray. “Both played integral roles in assembling this class. We had a young roster last season and gained valuable experiences that will bode well for this group as we move into the 2020 season. Our staff is excited about the incoming players and what they will add to what promises to be an already strong core. This class will have an impact on the field as well as in the classroom. We want student-athletes who are as interested in being students as they are in being soccer players. This class truly represents those values and we are excited to get going with them as a part of our group.”
Andresson comes to the River City from Keflavík, Iceland and the Keflavík youth academy. In 2016, Andresson was named best academy defender and the most improved u19 in 2018.
Dahou comes to Evansville as a transfer after one season at Indian Hills Community College. At Indian Hills CC, Dahou was named All-Region and All-Conference, as well as Academic All-Region in his lone season in the NJCAA. Dahou was part of a backline that allowed the fewest goals in the ICCAC and contributed 3 assists offensively. Before Indian Hills, Dahou was part of the GF38 youth system in Ligue 2 of France.
Dekker joins Evansville after a successful stint for Malone University (NCAA Division II). Dekker put together an All-Conference performance in the midfield in 2019, scoring 3 goals and dishing 7 assists. During his sophomore campaign, Dekker captained Malone to their first conference tournament in school history, while being named Academic All-Conference in both 2018 and 2019.
Fousse comes to Evansville after one season at Radford University (NCAA Division I). Fousse played in 12 games for the Highlanders a season ago, recording six shots, putting half on-goal, as a defender. Before coming stateside, Fousse was a member of the Metz youth system, where he helped the team become champions of France. Baptiste was also selected to a regional French team in his youth days.
Grant comes to University of Evansville from Westerville, Ohio, where he enjoyed an impressive prep career. A standout performer at Westerville North High School, Grant scored 40 goals and distributed 23 assists. Grant was named USYS Great Lakes Conference Best XI for Club Ohio in the USYS National League, while helping the team win two Ohio State Cup championships.
Candal makes his way to the River City from La Coruña, Spain, after playing most recently for C.D. Lugo’s youth team of Spain’s LaLiga 2. Candal was named the best midfielder in 2017-18, and led his team in assists with 22 in 2018-19. Candal led C.D. Lugo to 3 consecutive league titles, while winning promotion to the highest division in youth soccer in Spain (División de Honor). Candal currently has 9 goals and 11 assists in the 2019-20 season for C.D. Lugo.
Hedenberg joins the Purple Aces after back to back All-State performances for Fort Thomas HS in Union, Ky. Hedenberg was a key member of Fort Thomas’ 2018 team that went on to capture the 2018 KHSAA State Championship. Hedenberg was named the 2019 Northern Kentucky Most Outstanding Player, as well as Cincinnati Tri-State Player of the Year (one of five selected). On the club side, Hedenberg led Kings Hammer to back-to-back Kentucky State Cup championships and participated in the USYS National League.
Knight heads to Evansville after playing for Carterville HS in Carterville, Ill. and Scott Gallagher (IL) on the club side. Knight captained Carterville and was named to the All-Southern Illinois team for 3 years, while scoring 23 goals and providing 13 assists from his deep midfield position. For Scott Gallagher, Knight participated in the ECNL Nationals and spent time with the academy team.
Mbouombouo comes to Evansville after stints at Post University and Iowa Lakes CC. Mbouombouo tallied 16 goals and seven assists to his name in college, while also playing for Florida Elite in the USL 2 during the summer. A strong classroom performer, he was named President’s List in 2019 and 2020.
McAlister arrives in Evansville after spending time with Citta di Agani’s Serie D U19 team in Italy. Before his time in Italy, McAlister captained Danville HS to the KHSAA A State Final, while receiving All District, All Region, All State, and Area Player of the Year honors. On the club side, McAlister captained Lexington FC to three straight Kentucky State Cup finals appearances and participated in the ODP with both Kentucky and Region III.
