Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Contractor picked to spur Indiana's coronavirus tracing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state will take over notifying those in Indiana possibly exposed to coronavirus infections in an action officials describe as part of their effort for easing statewide business restrictions. The state health commissioner said Wednesday a contractor will hire 500 call center staffers who will focus on contacting people with confirmed COVID-19 infections to ask them about whom they’ve been in close contact with, then informing those people. The call center is expected to start operations on May 11. Gov. Eric Holcomb says he'll announce Friday how he'll modify the statewide stay-at-home order.
POSTAL WORKER SLAIN
Indianapolis man arrested after postal worker shot dead
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say an Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a a postal worker. Indianapolis police homicide detectives along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and FBI agents arrested 21-year-old Tony Cushingberry on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the death of 45-year-old Angela Summers. Police say federal prosecutors will review the case and make a charging decision. Police say Summers was shot about 4 p.m. Monday while she delivered mail on the city’s east side, police said. She died at a hospital. A motive for the shooting hasn't been released.
POLICE SHOOTING-JEFFERSONVILLE
Indiana trooper fatally shoots man during traffic stop
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana State Police trooper fatally shot a southern Indiana man early Wednesday during an exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop. State police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls says 27-year-old Malcolm Xavier Ray Williams of Clarksville,died at an area hospital after being shot just before 1 a.m. in Jeffersonville. Williams had been a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for having no taillights on. Huls says while the trooper talked to Williams, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at the trooper, who returned fire. It wasn’t clear what led Williams to shoot. The trooper hasn’t been identified.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE AID
Indiana to offer more government services amid pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana plans to offer more government services as the state sees the number of people seeking assistance skyrocket amid the coronavirus outbreak. Normally, about 1 in 5 people have state assistance. The applications have increased 75% since mid-March, state officials reported Monday. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary for Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, says that applications for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, is up 253%. Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or cash assistance, is up 209%. People seeking state healthcare coverage is up 10%. By the end of March, 5,413 families were receiving TANF; 285,058 families were receiving SNAP and the Healthy Indiana Plan had 450,329 members.
TECH COMPANY-WHITE SUPREMACIST PAST
Utah halts crime-detection deal over company's past KKK ties
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s attorney general has suspended a $20.7 million contract with a technology company amid reports that its founder once belonged to a white supremacist group and was involved in a drive-by shooting. The company Banjo was using government surveillance data to develop a crime-detection program. Attorney General Sean Reyes on Tuesday condemned Damien Patton’s past and promised an independent audit to address privacy concerns and possible bias. The University of Utah and city of Goshen, Indiana, also canceled contracts after reporting by the website FirstZero. Patton has acknowledged falling in with white supremacist groups when he was a teenager and says he's disavowed them. His company welcomes the audit.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON PROTEST
Dozens of vehicles circle northern Indiana prison in protest
WESTVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Dozens of motor vehicles circled the Westville Correctional Facility in a protest over the treatment of inmates during a coronavirus outbreak that has reached inside the northern Indiana prison’s walls. Vehicles circled the prison and honked horns Tuesday. The Westville facility in LaPorte County has far outpaced other Indiana prisons in the number of coronavirus cases. The Indiana Department of Correction reported Tuesday 143 positive tests among inmates and 36 among correctional officers. DOC spokesman Dave Bursten placed the number of vehicles taking part in the protest at more than 70.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA
Online ballot request form posted for Indiana primary
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana voters can now submit online their requests for a mail-in ballot for the state’s June 2 primary election. The request form was posted online Tuesday on the state’s voter registration site _ www.IndianaVoters.com. The electronic form submits the ballot request to election officials, rather than voters having to mail the ballot application form to their county election office. Election officials are promoting mail-in voting as a way to protect the safety of voters and polling site workers by reducing the amount of in-person voting. The primary was delayed by four weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.
