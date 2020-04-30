Judge sets $200k bond for Owensboro man accused of murder

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A judge has set a bond for a murder suspect in an Owensboro death penalty case.
According to Daviess County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel, the attorneys for 28-year-old Matthew Adams filed a motion on Thursday morning to ask the presiding Judge to reduce his bond because of possible exposure to COVID-19.
However, the judge overruled the motion and set his bond at $200,000 full cash.
The Owensboro man is facing the death penalty for the 2018 strangulation and death of Erica Owen.
Kuegel says that Adams is facing charges from two separate cases. Along with the murder charge, Adams is facing charges from another case involving criminal mischief.
