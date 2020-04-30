Green River Correctional testing underway

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Testing all inmates and staff at the Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County is underway.
Earlier this week, Governor Beshear said everyone in the facility would be tested.
In an update, he said 250 people there have already been tested, and he hopes to test everyone else by the week’s end.
According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections website, 46 inmates and 29 staff members have already tested positive for COVID-19. Among those positive cases, two inmates have died from the virus.
According to the website, those are the only two inmate deaths in the state.
