Eryn Gould earns MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team honor

Twelve conference softball student-athletes have been named to the 2020 MVC Scholar-Athlete first team, including six repeat first team selections, as voted on by the league's softball sports information directors and announced by the Missouri Valley Conference office today.
Earning the nod for the University of Evansville was junior Eryn Gould, who was named to the first team. In her sophomore campaign, Gould was a second-team honoree. The native of Mt. Carmel, Ill. is a Biology major with a 3.54 GPA.
“Congratulations to Eryn. She is a tremendous representation of the University of Evansville,” Purple Aces head softball coach Mat Mundell said. “She embodies everything you want in an Ace in the classroom and on the diamond.”
The 2-time All-MVC First Team player wrapped up the 2020 season second on the team scoring 15 runs while garnering four home runs and 13 RBI in the shortened season. Her bat came alive in the opening weekend of the season, belting home runs against Butler and in the win over Green Bay.
Gould really hit her stride as the season progressed. After starting the season 5-for-38 from the plate, she finished by going 13 out of 31 (.419) with a 6-game hit streak in the opening week of March where she went 10-for-21. Gould added two more home runs in the Blues City Classic before going 1-2 with two RBI in the home game against Purdue Fort Wayne.
