Eryn Gould earns MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team honor

Gould really hit her stride as the season progressed. After starting the season 5-for-38 from the plate, she finished by going 13 out of 31 (.419) with a 6-game hit streak in the opening week of March where she went 10-for-21. Gould added two more home runs in the Blues City Classic before going 1-2 with two RBI in the home game against Purdue Fort Wayne.