City of Evansville plans to reopen golf courses Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Upon the expiration of the state’s stay-at-home order on Friday, the city of Evansville will reopen golf courses on Saturday, pending further action by local or state orders.
According to the city’s director of communications, for the past several weeks, the Parks Department has been completing maintenance projects at the courses, preparing operations to adhere to the health and safety guidelines.
For a complete list of restrictions, reservation of tee times, and more details, you can visit Evansville City Golf’s website.
