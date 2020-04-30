Alabama man facing sex abuse charges in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Alabama man is currently in jail facing sex abuse charges.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Michael Mitchell is facing charges of sodomy and sexual abuse.
Mitchell was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center on Wednesday.
Deputies told 14 News that the abuse happened when the victim was 12-years-old, and then again when she was 16-years-old.
Mitchell is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.
