IL extends stay-at-home order, positive cases surpasses 50K

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - IL Gov. Pritzker gave his daily coronavirus update.
Gov. Pritzker says he’s extending the stay-at-home order to May 30.
Gov. Pritzker and his team announce 2,253 new confirmed positive cases. This brings the total of positive cases to 50,355.
His team announces 92 coronavirus deaths. This brings the total number of deaths to 2,215.
Gov. Pritzker says 256,667 tests have been conducted.
They say 5,036 people are currently hospitalized.
