Hopkins Co. surpasses 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - During their Wednesday update, Hopkins County leaders announced seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19. They said there were no new deaths.
Leaders also said of the 202 cases countywide, 81 people have recovered.
The Green River District Health Department is reporting that 20 more people have tested positive.
This includes 14 more in Daviess County, two more in Henderson County, one in McLean County, two more in Ohio County and one in Webster County.
The district is reporting no new deaths on Wednesday.
Green River health officials say of the 340 confirmed cases in their district, 168 people have recovered.
Here are the latest numbers from out Kentucky counties.
- Hopkins Co. - 202 cases, 21 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 183 cases, 3 deaths
- Muhlenberg Co. - 115 cases, 4 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 65 cases, 1 death
- Ohio Co. - 43 cases
- Webster Co. - 24 cases
- McLean Co. - 12 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 7 cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases
